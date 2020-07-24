Permanent commission for women officers but fight for combat roles still on

A highly regarded American scholar of military leadership and personnel policy, Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Fred Dibella wrote this about women in combat: “Up to now, we have recognised the blatantly obvious: that battles and wars are won by Alpha Males.

And why is that? Uh… because men and women may well be equal in the eyes of God, but they damned sure ain’t identical in the laws of physics and psychology. Men are, by and large, bigger, stronger, faster, more aggressive, more violent, more ferocious, more intense, more powerful, more brutal, more belligerent, more ...