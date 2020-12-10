JUST IN
Business Standard

Petition sent to WTO calling for Covid-19 vaccine universalisation

The petition was filed by Avaaz, a global online citizen movement, to the WTO.

BS Reporter 

Over 900,000 individuals from around the world have signed the petition

A petition has been submitted to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) asking for universally accessible and affordable COVID-19 vaccines. The petition was filed by Avaaz, a global online citizen movement, to the WTO.
Over 900,000 individuals from around the world have signed the petition, which asks all governments, WTO members and pharmaceutical companies to “ensure access to lifesaving Covid-19 vaccines, treatments and equipment for everyone in the world”.
First Published: Thu, December 10 2020. 22:32 IST

