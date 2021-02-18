Petrol price at record high of Rs 89.88 in Delhi, diesel crosses Rs 80-mark

-
-
Petrol price on Thursday touched a record high of Rs 89.88 in the national capital, two days after breaching the Rs 89-a-litre mark. Diesel price also surpassed Rs 80-mark in New Delhi. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 34 paise and 32 paise per litre respectively on Thursday, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. The diesel price stood at Rs 80.27. On Tuesday, the petrol price had topped the Rs 89-mark to touch an all-time high of Rs 89.29 in New Delhi. Fuel prices, which vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT, are now at a record high in the country, prompting calls for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers. Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. Fuel prices have been witnessing an upswing since January, leading to demands for a cut in excise duty.
Earlier, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had said that the fuel prices had gone up because of a lower production in oil-producing nations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a meeting on February 3 decided to go on with the output curbs.Earlier, Pradhan ruled out any cut in excise duty, for now, to give relief to consumers from the spiralling retail prices of petrol and diesel which have touched all-time highs. "There is no such proposal at present," he said in the Rajya Sabha when asked if the government was looking at cutting taxes to cool off prices. Rates have risen as international oil prices touched $61 per barrel for the first time in more than a year on improving demand outlook amid the global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, he had said. The upward streak, however, may end soon. Experts said that fresh lockdown in various parts of the globe on new coronavirus strain may impact demand and push down prices soon. Also, Saudi Arabia's unilateral production cuts may also be withdrawn post March putting downward pressure on oil prices.
Earlier, during the budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel.
