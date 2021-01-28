Petrol prices remain unchanged at Rs 86.30 in New Delhi, diesel at Rs 76.4

Petrol price on Thursday remained stable at Rs 86.30 in the capital, days after hitting yet another record. Diesel was also unchanged at Rs 76.48 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each yesterday, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. This took prices in Delhi to Rs 86.30 per litre and Rs 76.48, respectively.

Petrol prices in Mumbai stood at Rs 92.86 per litre -- the same as yesterday. One litre of diesel will cost Rs 83.30 in the city. In Chennai, petrol remained unchanged to sell at Rs 88.82. Diesel was retailing at Rs 81.71 in the city.

In Bangalore, petrol and diesel prices stayed at Rs 89.21 and Rs 81.10 respectively. In Kolkata, the retail price of petrol price remained at Rs 87.69.