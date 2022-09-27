PFI members have connections with SIMI, Indian Mujahideen, claims NIA

A number of members were earlier associated with banned organisations like the Students Islamic Movement of India and the Indian Mujahideen, Investigation Agency (NIA) sources claim.

leader Abdul Rehman reportedly used to be Secretary of the SIMI, they said, adding that Abdul Sattar, the state Secretary in PFI, was also associated with in similar capacity.

Sources also claimed that leaders had allegedly been hatching conspiracy with Pakistan-based handlers to carry out anti- activities. They were also getting instruction from Gulf and Middle Eastern countries, the sources added.

According to sources, PFI member Mohammed Sakib allegedly sent money to the PFI through hawala channels from Pakistan and was allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based handlers, who wanted to reach out to Pakistani prisoners lodged in different jails.

Then S. Ismail, a friend of Sakib was allegedly working for people who were supporting ISIS activities in India, the sources said.

They also claimed that lot of hawala money was pumped into India for anti-national activities and linked the barbaric attack on Kerala professor T.J. Joseph, who was accused of insulting Islam, and the murder of several political personalities in 2013 to the PFI.

As on now, the is investigating a total of 19 PFI related cases.

The has said that around 46 accused which were earlier arrested were convicted in 2010-11 cases. Around 355 PFI members have already been charge sheeted by the agency.

--IANS

atk/vd

