JUST IN
CM Bhagwant Mann bats for strengthening of ties between Punjab and Canada
1,898 tribal women from Jharkhand offered jobs to mark PM Modi's birthday
Latest news LIVE: In a first, SC to livestream three hearings today
Voting for gram panchayats rescheduled from Oct 13 to 16 in Maharashtra
Mumbai Crime Branch arrests Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati for extortion
Remove all business activities within 500 metres of Taj Mahal: SC
Night safari in fashion around the world: Himanta on Kaziranga row
Ramlila celebrations: Traffic movement to be affected in parts of Delhi
PFI has strong roots in Gulf, money was sent to India via Hawala: NIA
How many mobile SIMs are linked with your Aadhaar: Check details here
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Maharashtra to recruit 20,000 personnel in police force: Deputy CM Fadnavis
Top headlines: Car makers eye pre-Covid profits, Air India's market share
Business Standard

PFI members have connections with SIMI, Indian Mujahideen, claims NIA

A number of PFI members were earlier associated with banned organisations like the Students Islamic Movement of India and the Indian Mujahideen, National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources claim

Topics
NIA | PFI | Indian Mujahideen

IANS  |  New Delhi 

NIA raids (Photo: ANI)
Photo: ANI

A number of PFI members were earlier associated with banned organisations like the Students Islamic Movement of India and the Indian Mujahideen, National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources claim.

PFI leader Abdul Rehman reportedly used to be national Secretary of the SIMI, they said, adding that Abdul Sattar, the state Secretary in PFI, was also associated with SIMI in similar capacity.

Sources also claimed that PFI leaders had allegedly been hatching conspiracy with Pakistan-based handlers to carry out anti-national activities. They were also getting instruction from Gulf and Middle Eastern countries, the sources added.

According to sources, PFI member Mohammed Sakib allegedly sent money to the PFI through hawala channels from Pakistan and was allegedly in touch with Pakistan-based handlers, who wanted to reach out to Pakistani prisoners lodged in different jails.

Then S. Ismail, a friend of Sakib was allegedly working for people who were supporting ISIS activities in India, the sources said.

They also claimed that lot of hawala money was pumped into India for anti-national activities and linked the barbaric attack on Kerala professor T.J. Joseph, who was accused of insulting Islam, and the murder of several political personalities in 2013 to the PFI.

As on now, the NIA is investigating a total of 19 PFI related cases.

The NIA has said that around 46 accused which were earlier arrested were convicted in 2010-11 cases. Around 355 PFI members have already been charge sheeted by the agency.

--IANS

atk/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NIA

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 08:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.