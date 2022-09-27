JUST IN
1,898 tribal women from Jharkhand offered jobs to mark PM Modi's birthday
CM Bhagwant Mann bats for strengthening of ties between Punjab and Canada
1,898 tribal women from Jharkhand offered jobs to mark PM Modi's birthday

Around 1,900 tribal women from Jharkhand were offered jobs during an employment drive conducted by Tata Electronics and the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry to mark Prime Minister Modi's birthday

Jharkhand | Narendra Modi | Tata

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Forest Rights Act, tribal eviction
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Around 1,900 tribal women from Jharkhand were offered jobs during an employment drive conducted by Tata Electronics Limited in collaboration with the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, a statement said.

The two-day recruitment drive was organized at Khunti, Saraikela, Chaibasa and Simdega districts of Jharkhand on September 18 and 19. The women will be employed at the company's facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

More than 2,600 women participated in the recruitment drive from the rural areas of the districts, of which 1,898 have been selected, the ministry said in the statement.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the drive was aimed at empowering young tribal women, and thanked Tata Electronics Ltd for providing them opportunities to work and upgrade their skills.

Munda will on Tuesday flag off a special train which will carry the first batch of 822 tribal women from Ranchi to Hosur. The remaining candidates will be sent in the second lot.

A team of officers from Tata Communication Ltd and Ministry of Tribal Affairs have been camping in Ranchi and making arrangements for the journey of these tribal women.

The company will ensure training, accommodation, food, lodging and transportation along with a fixed salary to the selected candidates.

First Published: Tue, September 27 2022. 07:21 IST

`
