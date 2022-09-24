JUST IN
Business Standard

PFI violence in Kerala pre-meditated, culprits will not be spared: Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday termed the violence in the state during the hartal called by PFI a day ago, as a premeditated one and said the culprits will not be spared

Topics
Kerala | Pinarayi Vijayan | PFI

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Pinarayi Vijayan
Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday termed the violence in the state during the hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) a day ago, as a premeditated one and said the culprits will not be spared.

Vijayan, while addressing a senior police officers association's event here, condemned the violence and said it resulted in destruction of public and private properties in the state.

"In yesterday's hartal, led by the PFI, Kerala witnessed a pre-meditated violence. The state witnessed an organised and violent interference from their part resulting in huge loss to the state," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said it was an attempt to destroy the peaceful atmosphere of the state and that the culprits will not be spared.

In near simultaneous raids across the country, a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the NIA on September 22 led to the arrest of 106 activists of the PFI in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials had said.

The PFI had declared hartal in Kerala on September 23 and the state witnessed widespread violence.

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 19:46 IST

