PFI violence in Kerala pre-meditated, culprits will not be spared: Vijayan

Chief Minister on Saturday termed the violence in the state during the hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) a day ago, as a premeditated one and said the culprits will not be spared.

Vijayan, while addressing a senior police officers association's event here, condemned the violence and said it resulted in destruction of public and private properties in the state.

"In yesterday's hartal, led by the PFI, witnessed a pre-meditated violence. The state witnessed an organised and violent interference from their part resulting in huge loss to the state," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister said it was an attempt to destroy the peaceful atmosphere of the state and that the culprits will not be spared.

In near simultaneous raids across the country, a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the NIA on September 22 led to the arrest of 106 activists of the in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials had said.

The had declared hartal in on September 23 and the state witnessed widespread violence.

