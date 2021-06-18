Pfizer, Moderna preferred 2nd dose after AstraZeneca: Canadian authorities

-
ALSO READ
European Union recommends Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds
Canada authorises Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for age 12 and older
Coronavirus: US on track for July 4 vaccination target, says CDC
Canada approves use of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine
AstraZeneca vax 2nd dose FAQs about blood clots, safety, risks and symptoms
-
Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization said Thursday people who got the AstraZeneca vaccine as their first dose should get Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna for their second shot.
On June 1, committee had said AstraZeneca recipients could" get Pfizer or Moderna for their second shot if they wanted, but Thursday went further to say an mRNA vaccine was the preferred" choice.
Since the advisory committee "first looked at mixed vaccine schedules, new evidence is starting to emerge suggesting immune responses are better when a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is followed by an mRNA vaccine as a second dose,? said its vice-chair Dr. Shelley Deeks, in the new guidance documents.
The committee also updated its previous recommendation that people at high risk of exposure to, or serious illness from, COVID-19, could opt to get AstraZeneca rather than waiting for Pfizer or Moderna. Now it says everyone should always get the mRNA vaccines first, unless they are allergic to them.
Deeks said the advice is based on the growing supply of Pfizer and Moderna, and the risk of vaccine-induced blood clots associated with AstraZeneca. But she is still trying to reassure people who got one or two doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine that they are nevertheless well protected.
Anyone who has already received two doses of AstraZeneca/Covishield can rest assured that they are protected, particularly against severe illness, she said. "There is no need for a third dose at this time.?
Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer of Canada, said the new evidence in favor of mixing different types of vaccines included four studies in Germany.
"It's really the immunogenicity, that immune response, after that mixed-dose schedule that's resulted in NACI updating this recommendation, because all the accumulated studies essentially suggest that immune response is a better response,? said Tam at a news conference in Ottawa.
One of those studies from Germany's Saarland University, published early data Wednesday saying giving Pfizer as the second dose after AstraZeneca, or two doses of Pfizer only, generated far more antibodies and T cells as two doses of AstraZeneca.
Almost 25 million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine, and almost 6 million are now fully vaccinated. As of June 5, 2.1 million people had received one dose of AstraZeneca, and 15,186 had received two doses.
There are no further shipments of AstraZeneca currently scheduled, but there are about 600,000 doses still left from previous deliveries.
There are 14 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna being delivered this week and next, including a donation of 1 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine from the United States that was to arrive in Canada Thursday night.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU