Pfizer vaccine's -70 degree storage norm tough for most nations: V K Paul

As the national committee on covid vaccine firms up the national scheme for vaccine distribution and evaluates the available vaccine options, the government feels that not only do the cold chain requirements for Pfizer’s candidate pose a major challenge, its limited number of doses would not be enough to meet India’s demand. “In our knowledge there is only one vaccine that needs to be kept in -70 to -80 degree Celsius temperature which will be difficult for all countries which make it difficult to scale up...

We are discussing this as the Pfizer’s vaccine will ...