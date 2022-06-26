Counting of votes begins for Punjab's Sangrur bypolls amid tight secuirty

-
ALSO READ
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Tota Singh dies after prolonged illness
Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann to resign as Sangrur MP today
Congress leader Luv Kumar Goldy joins Capt Amarinder's Punjab Lok Congress
BJP demands NIA probe into Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's killing
Sangrur bypoll: Congress fields Dalvir Singh Goldy, BJP names Kewal Dhillon
-
Counting of votes for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls got underway at 8 am Sunday amid tight security arrangements.
The Lok Sabha seat had gone to poll on June 23, recording a low turnout of 45.30 per cent.
The bypoll was necessitated due to the resignation of Bhagwant Mann from the Lok Sabha after he was elected as an MLA in the state assembly elections earlier this year. Mann, who is the state's chief minister now, had won the Sangrur seat in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections.
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing its first test of popularity after its impressive performance in the assembly polls.
The bypoll came at a time when the AAP is facing Opposition heat over the law-and-order scenario in the state and the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.
The AAP has fielded Gurmail Singh, the party's Sangrur district in-charge.
The main opposition Congress has fielded former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the BJP has named former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon, who had joined the party on June 4.
Kamaldeep Kaur, sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, was fielded by the SAD.
Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann is also in the fray.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor