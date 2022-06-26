Counting of votes begins for Punjab's Sangrur bypolls amid tight secuirty

Counting of votes for the Sangrur bypolls got underway at 8 am Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

The seat had gone to poll on June 23, recording a low turnout of 45.30 per cent.

The was necessitated due to the resignation of Bhagwant Mann from the after he was elected as an MLA in the state assembly earlier this year. Mann, who is the state's chief minister now, had won the Sangrur seat in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary .

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing its first test of popularity after its impressive performance in the assembly polls.

The came at a time when the AAP is facing Opposition heat over the law-and-order scenario in the state and the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The AAP has fielded Gurmail Singh, the party's Sangrur district in-charge.

The main opposition Congress has fielded former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the BJP has named former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon, who had joined the party on June 4.

Kamaldeep Kaur, sister of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case, was fielded by the SAD.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann is also in the fray.

