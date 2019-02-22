Photo exhibition: The link between Australian aborigines and the Dravidians

There is growing evidence that the earliest inhabitant of Australia, the Aboriginal Australian, was the Dravidian Indian,” says John Gollings.

The Australian architectural photographer is standing in front of his picture of the Nawarla Gabarnmang rock shelter, an extraordinary site located in the Jawoyn Aboriginal country in Arnhem Land, Australia. john gollings, Architectural photographer It is a photograph of a rock painting dating back 28,000 years that depicts a couple, with a baby in the woman’s body and a linga (phallic symbol) in the man’s. “This ...