Phule champion of social justice, source of hope for countless people: PM

Paying tributes to noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was a multifaceted personality who worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment and boosting education.
Phule is widely respected as a champion of social justice and source of hope for countless people, he said.
Noting that the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, a key architect of the Constitution who like Phule came from disadvantaged section of society and fought for social reforms, follows in a few days on April 14, the prime minister shared a clip of his "Mann kisi Baat" broadcast in which he had paid tributes to them.
"India will forever be grateful to Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar for their monumental contribution," he said.
The ruling BJP is organising programmes across the country to mark Phule's birth anniversary and has planned a grand exercise to remember Ambedkar on Thursday.
Born in Maharashtra in 1827, Phule fought against social discrimination and for spreading education, especially among the marginalised sections of society, and women empowerment. His wife Savitribai Phule also worked alongside him for the cause.
