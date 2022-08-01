JUST IN

Two MP men created social media groups in name of IS: Narottam Mishra
Sanjay Arora hands ITBP charge to batchmate, joins Delhi police as chief
Samples of deceased Kerala man come out positive for monkeypox virus
Heavy rain claims life of five people in Kerala; IMD issues 'yellow' alert
India's new mall space set to double in 2022, says Anarock report
Senior IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as Delhi Police commissioner
Over 150 people stuck in Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti due to flash flood
SpiceJet says all flight ops normal after DGCA slashes fleet to 50%
Monsoon session: Lok Sabha to take up discussion on price rise today
Hope he gets time to see a movie: PM on CWG gold medallist Achinta Sheuli
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Current monkeypox symptoms different from previous outbreaks: BMJ study

Business Standard

Two MP men created social media groups in name of IS: Narottam Mishra

A day earlier, the NIA conducted searches in Bhopal and Raisen districts in a case of the activities of the terror group ISIS and seized incriminating documents and material

Topics
Narottam Mishra | Madhya Pradesh | NIA

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 
Narottam Mishra
Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said Central agencies interrogated two men from Bhopal and Raisen who were allegedly involved in creating groups in the name of the Islamic State (IS) on social media.

He said the duo was released after interrogation and the agencies prepared clones of their mobile phones and laptops.

A day earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Bhopal and Raisen districts in a case of the activities of the terror group ISIS and seized incriminating documents and material.

The Central agencies had taken two suspects, identified as Mohammed Anas and Mohammed Jubair, for interrogation. The agency prepared clones of their mobile phones and laptops. This action has nothing to do with the state. These men were allegedly involved in creating groups in the name of ISIS on Telegram," Mishra told reporters when asked about the NIA action.

He said Anas and Jubair were released after their interrogation.

Mishra said the NIA had conducted searches at 13 places across six states, including Bhopal and Silwani in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, in connection with the ISIS module and Bihar's Phulwari Sharif cases.

When asked to elaborate, the home minister said Central agencies didn't share information with the state.

"The information shared here is collected with the help of state agencies. We will alert all the police stations to keep watch and ask house owners to inform about such suspects to local police, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Narottam Mishra

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 13:20 IST

`
.