Two MP men created social media groups in name of IS: Narottam Mishra

Home Minister on Monday said Central agencies interrogated two men from Bhopal and Raisen who were allegedly involved in creating groups in the name of the (IS) on .

He said the duo was released after interrogation and the agencies prepared clones of their mobile phones and laptops.

A day earlier, the Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Bhopal and Raisen districts in a case of the activities of the terror group ISIS and seized incriminating documents and material.

The Central agencies had taken two suspects, identified as Mohammed Anas and Mohammed Jubair, for interrogation. The agency prepared clones of their mobile phones and laptops. This action has nothing to do with the state. These men were allegedly involved in creating groups in the name of ISIS on Telegram," Mishra told reporters when asked about the action.

He said Anas and Jubair were released after their interrogation.

Mishra said the had conducted searches at 13 places across six states, including Bhopal and Silwani in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, in connection with the ISIS module and Bihar's Phulwari Sharif cases.

When asked to elaborate, the home minister said Central agencies didn't share information with the state.

"The information shared here is collected with the help of state agencies. We will alert all the police stations to keep watch and ask house owners to inform about such suspects to local police, he added.

