Practise, perfect: Pictures of dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade

The full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade Celebrations-2019 was held from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 


Contingent of the Gorkha Rifles regiment marches during the full dress rehearsal for the 70th Republic Day Parade in Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh tableau on display at Rajpath

The marching contingent of Indian Army's Sikh Regiment

Indian Air Force's C-130 Hercules planes fly past over Parliament

The J & K tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade

The BSF camel contingent and camel-mounted band march

Indian Army's Sarath IFVs (Infantry Fighting Vehicles) on display at Rajpath

Tamil Nadu tableau on display during the full dress rehearsal

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:48 IST

