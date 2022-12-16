JUST IN
Those not linking Aadhaar with election card will stay in voters' list: Gov
Indian Navy to commission guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao on Sunday
Six years after entering water, navy's latest destroyer to join the fleet
Govt needs to bring National Judicial Appointments Comission: Manoj Jha
Gambia deaths: Maiden Pharma to seek clearance to re-open factory
UP govt signs MoU with Singapore ahead of UP Global Investors Summit
2022 in Review: Events that defined India's relations with the world
FIFA World Cup: In Kolkata, the final is still between Argentina and Brazil
Govt allows conversion of regular vehicle registrations into Bharat Series
Over 1,500 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat in one year
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
US-France launch satellite to map the world's oceans, lakes, rivers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

PILs increasingly used to target infrastructure projects, says SC

PIL matters are being increasingly used to target infrastructure projects, the SC observed on Friday while refusing to entertain a plea challenging the re-development of a plot of land in Mumbai

Topics
Supreme Court | PIL | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre

Public interest litigation (PIL) matters are being increasingly used to target infrastructure projects, the Supreme Court observed on Friday while refusing to entertain a plea challenging the re-development of a plot of land in Mumbai.

"The PILs could become an instrument of blackmail when it is an issue of an infrastructure project. This actually makes a plank to target such projects. The (Bombay) High Court has actually smelled the rat here. This is happening across Delhi, Mumbai....," a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said.

The top court was hearing an appeal against the dismissal of a plea by the Bombay High Court challenging the redevelopment of a plot of land at Mumbai's Worli.

It concurred with the high court's findings that the PIL was filed to target the project.

"When a particular property is targeted in a PIL, the high court is often aware why the party has approached it. The idea is to target one project and the high court often knows why it is happening," it said.

While dismissing the plea, the apex court also refused to interfere with the part of the high court order imposing a cost of Rs one lakh on the petitioner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 18:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.