Piyush Goyal takes his first dose of coronavirus vaccine at AIIMS

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Thursday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.
The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all above 45 years begins from today.
The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had on Tuesday announced that from April 1 all people above 45 years will be eligible for vaccination.
According to the Health Ministry, advance appointments for vaccination can be booked through http://cowin.gov.in, or one can visit their nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and get on-site registration done.
Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.43 crore today, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.
According to the health ministry, a total of 6,51,17,896 vaccine doses have been given so far.
