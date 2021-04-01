JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Composer-singer Bappi Lahiri hospitalised after testing Covid positive
Business Standard

Piyush Goyal takes his first dose of coronavirus vaccine at AIIMS

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Thursday took his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Topics
Piyush Goyal | AIIMS | Coronavirus Vaccine

ANI  |  General News 

Piyush Goyal gets Covid-19 vaccine | Photo: ANI
Piyush Goyal gets Covid-19 vaccine | Photo: ANI

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Thursday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for all above 45 years begins from today.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had on Tuesday announced that from April 1 all people above 45 years will be eligible for vaccination.

According to the Health Ministry, advance appointments for vaccination can be booked through http://cowin.gov.in, or one can visit their nearest vaccination centre after 3 pm and get on-site registration done.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 6.43 crore today, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

According to the health ministry, a total of 6,51,17,896 vaccine doses have been given so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, April 01 2021. 11:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU