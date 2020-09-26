Places of worship to reopen in Meghalaya from Oct 1: Deputy CM Tynsong

-
ALSO READ
Meghalaya govt okays amnesty scheme for taxpayers to pay outstanding dues
Meghalaya coronavirus update: 4 more Covid-19 deaths, 170 new cases
Native or outsider? Mob attack on 6 boys in Meghalaya reignites the debate
20 fresh coronavirus cases reported in Meghalaya, tally now at 2,362
Not in favour of imposing another lockdown in Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma
-
The Meghalaya government has
decided to reopen all places of worship from October 1, after a gap of more than six months, and issued necessary guidelines to ensure safety of one and all at the shrines, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said on Saturday.
He also said that the government has laid down a standard operating procedure at these religious institutions, to be strictly followed by devotees, following consultations with various stakeholders.
"The state has decided to allow people to visit places of worship from October 1. Guidelines have been issued for the safety of devotees, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"No one will be allowed to enter any religious place without a face mask, and measures have to be taken to ensure people follow hand hygiene protocols and maintain physical distance," the deputy chief minister explained.
Tynsong further said that deputy commissioners have been asked to regulate activities and tighten norms at the shrines, if need be.
In June, too, the state had announced that it would reopen religious places, but the decision was revoked in view of the steady rise in COVID-19 cases.
Chief Secretary MS Rao had earlier issued an advisory, asking people aged above 65 years, children below 10 years and pregnant women to stay at home.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU