PM expresses grief at deaths in Bihar brick kiln blast, announces ex-gratia

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives following explosion at a brick kiln in Bihar's Motihari and announced ex-gratia compensation for the victims' families.

At least six persons were killed and 10 injured in the explosion in East Champaran district on Friday evening. The toll could go up as some of the injured were in critical condition, officials said.

The PMO tweeted quoting Modi, "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a brick kiln in Motihari. Condolences to the bereaved families. Prayers with the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 12:47 IST

