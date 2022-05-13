PM invites citizens to share inputs for upcoming Mann ki Baat on May 29

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi invites people to share theme ideas for 'Mann Ki Baat'
PM Modi invites citizens to share 'inspiring journeys' on 'Mann Ki Baat'
PM Modi to address nation in 2021's last edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today
60% youths in 15-18 year age group are vaccinated: Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'
Bhagwant Mann has surrendered his powers to Delhi CM: Sukhbir Badal
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited inputs from all the citizens for his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' to be broadcast on May 29.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "I invite you all to share your inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 29th. I look forward to your comments on the NaMo App and MyGov. You can also record your message on 1800-11-7800."
The Prime Minister also shared a link of MyGov, inviting ideas for 'Mann Ki Baat' on May 29. "Prime Minister Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 89th Episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'. Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming Mann Ki Baat episode," it said.
It also asked people to share their views in this 'Open Forum' or alternatively dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record their message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English.
"Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast. You can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the Prime Minister," it added.
--IANS
ssb/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU