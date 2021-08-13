PM launches vehicle scrappage policy, urges start-ups to join programme

-
ALSO READ
Highways construction touches record 33 km a day: Nitin Gadkari
India holds world record for fastest road construction: Nitin Gadkari
Road Transport Ministry has taken initiative for alternative fuels: Gadkari
Delhi-Mumbai expressway will ease traffic load: Nitin Gadkari
Competition among auto cos address issue of vehicle scrapping sops: Gadkari
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched vehicle scrappage policy and said that the policy is a significant milestone in India's development journey.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi informed about the launch and urged youth and start-ups to join this programme.
"The launch of Vehicle Scrappage Policy today is a significant milestone in India's development journey. The Investor Summit in Gujarat for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure opens a new range of possibilities. I would request our youth and start-ups to join this programme," tweeted PM Modi.
He further said that the vehicle scrapping will help to phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment-friendly manner.
"Vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment friendly manner. Our aim is to create a viable #circulareconomy and bring value for all stakeholders while being environmentally responsible," he added.
Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that PM Modi will launch National Automobile Scrappage Policy during the 'Investors Summit for setting up Vehicle Scrapping Infrastructure' in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
The Vehicle Scrapping Policy is aimed at creating an eco-system for phasing out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environmentally friendly and safe manner. The policy intends to create scrapping infrastructure in the form of Automated Testing Stations and Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities across the country.
The Investors Summit is being organized to invite investment for setting up vehicle scrapping infrastructure under the Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program or the Vehicle Scrapping Policy, said Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a statement.
The Summit is being organized by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the government of Gujarat.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU