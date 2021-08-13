Lookout notice against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

-
ALSO READ
SIT formed for probe into extortion case against Param Bir Singh
SIT to probe extortion case against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh
NIA invokes UAPA against Sachin Waze in Antilia bomb scare case
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner summoned by ED in money laundering case
Maha Home min asked cops to collect Rs 100 cr per month: Param Bir Singh
-
A lookout notice has been issued against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in an alleged extortion case, said Mumbai Police on Friday.
"A lookout circular has been issued against Prambir Singh," Thane Police Commissioner, Jai Jeet Singh to ANI
On July 23, a case of alleged extortion was registered against Param Bir Singh at Kopari Police Station in Thane city Police Commissionerate. This was the second case of extortion in which Parambir Singh has been named.
On July 28, Mumbai Police formed a seven-member Special Investigation Team headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police-level officer to probe the corruption charges against the former Mumbai Police Commissioner and five others named in the case.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU