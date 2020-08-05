PM Modi in Ayodhya as ceremony to mark Ram temple construction begins

Prime Minister on Tuesday shortly after reaching temple of took part in rituals of Bhumi Pujan to lay the foundation stone of



Wearing traditional dhoti-kurta, the prime minister deboarded an Air Force helicopter which flew him here from Lucknow. He was welcomed at the Saket helipad by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.



with his arrival in scripted history by becoming the first Prime Minister to visit the temple town. Before starting rituals of the pujan, PM Modi offered prayers to Ram Lalla, performing 'sashtang pranam' (prostration) at Ram Janmabhoomi site. He then planted a Parijat sapling, considered a divine plant, before starting the pujan.

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.



The ground-breaking ceremony by Prime Minister Modi for the temple's construction, in the presence of leading lights of Hindutva movement including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, is being held on a day which coincides with the first anniversary of the annulment of Article 370, a key ideological plank for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.