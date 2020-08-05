JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India's biggest fortune to witness grand Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan': Ramdev

Hope generations will follow Ram's 'maryada' for welfare, peace: Akhilesh
Business Standard

PM Modi in Ayodhya as ceremony to mark Ram temple construction begins

Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi Temple

Topics
Narendra Modi | Ayodhya | Ram temple

BS Web Team & PTI  |  Ayodhya 

PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of the Ram temple
He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shortly after reaching temple of Ayodhya took part in rituals of Bhumi Pujan to lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple.

Wearing traditional dhoti-kurta, the prime minister deboarded an Air Force helicopter which flew him here from Lucknow. He was welcomed at the Saket helipad by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.


Narendra Modi with his arrival in Ayodhya scripted history by becoming the first Prime Minister to visit the temple town. Before starting rituals of the pujan, PM Modi offered prayers to Ram Lalla, performing 'sashtang pranam' (prostration) at Ram Janmabhoomi site. He then planted a Parijat sapling, considered a divine plant, before starting the pujan. 

He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

The ground-breaking ceremony by Prime Minister Modi for the temple's construction, in the presence of leading lights of Hindutva movement including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, is being held on a day which coincides with the first anniversary of the annulment of Article 370, a key ideological plank for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

 
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 13:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU