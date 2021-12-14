PM Modi asks CMs of BJP-ruled states to focus on good governance

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to attend conclave of 12 BJP CMs in Varanasi today
Petrol price further cut by Rs 8, diesel by Rs 9 in BJP-ruled states
PM Narendra Modi chairs meeting with CMs of BJP-ruled states in Varanasi
Jason Roy ruled out of T20 World Cup, England name Vince as replacement
TN will follow a 'data base, data centric' governance model: Official
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Chief Ministers of BJP ruled states to focus firmly on good governance and maintain a connect with party workers.
Addressing a four-and-a-half hour marathon meeting of 12 Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura, Modi underlined the need to remain focussed on good governance in order to ensure re-election.
He also asked them to make sure that implementation of welfare schemes was done in a proper manner and the benefits reached the target groups.
Modi asked the Chief Ministers to make sure that they remain connected with party cadres and also ensure communication between legislators and party workers.
According to sources, the Prime Minister took feedback from each of the Chief Ministers about the state of development in their states.
He patiently heard out the problems and hurdles of various states.
The Chief Ministers gave their report about the state of affairs in their respective states and also the steps taken to resolve issues.
Modi was particularly concerned about states that are going to polls next year and gave inputs on how to further improve the situation.
"The Prime Minister was perfectly clued in with ground realities in each state and gave us valuable advice on key issues. The marathon meeting gave all of us ample opportunity for discussion," said one of the Chief Ministers who did not wish to be named.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU