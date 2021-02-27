Kolkata-based businessman Barnwal summoned by CBI in coal scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday summoned Kolkata based businessman Randhir Barnwal in connection with the case.

The on Friday conducted raids at multiple properties of the businessman in Kolkata in connection with the case, said sources.

Many bureaucrats and politicians allegedly received bribes through this businessman, said sources.

Earlier quizzed Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife and sister-in-law in connection with an ongoing

Without naming, Abhishek had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government of exploitation of power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)