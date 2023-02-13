PM Modi calls for popularising Yoga in language that world understands

-
ALSO READ
Yoga can help prevent ongoing cardiovascular epidemic, says experts
PM calls for popularising Yoga, traditional forms of Indian medicine
BJP conspiring to stop free yoga classes in Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Kejriwal issues WhatsApp number to support for yoga teachers salary
Yoga, Zumba, mental wellness in focus as student suicides shake Kota
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for popularising Yoga and traditional forms of Indian medicine in a language that the world understands.
Modi made the assertion in response to a Twitter user who said that today, more than ever, there is a need of proving Yoga and its benefits scientifically for modern healthcare and the world to believe in it.
"Well said. The way ahead is by popularising Yoga and traditional forms of Indian medicine in a language that the world understands. I am happy to see greater awareness among our people on this too," Modi tweeted.
He also commented on the aerial coverage of ground and air display captured from indigenously developed Medium Altitude Long Endurance TAPAS UAV during the Aero India 2023 rehearsal from a height of 12,000 feet.
"Very interesting!" the prime minister said tagging a DRDO tweet on the aerial shot of the Aero India rehearsal.
Replying to another tweet by another user, he said, "The Northeast has seen unparalleled transformation in the last 8 years, leading to extensive benefits for the people there. Pick any sector, the gains are innumerable.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 06:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU