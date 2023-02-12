J-K approves Rs 329 cr project to achieve self-reliance in mutton

JUST IN
IANS  |  Jammu 

Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani at the Biryani Project

In view of huge mutton usage and in order to reduce meat imports to the Union Territory, the Jammu and Kashmir government has approved an ambitious Rs 329 crore project for next five years to achieve self reliance in mutton, officials said on Sunday.

The project is aimed at creating 6,000 jobs besides setting up of 122 enterprises in the mutton sector in the Union Territory.

It also envisages achieving self-reliance in the mutton sector through a combination of innovative interventions including vertical upgrades, and horizontal expansion besides focused attention on health cover and nutrition.

One of the major interventions planned is import of muttonous breeds, which will lead to establishment of 72 breed-based farms to provide high genetic merit to animals.

Additionally, the project aims to conduct 1,00,000 Artificial Inseminations (AIs) annually and establish 400 new commercial farms every year. The project also focuses on clusterisation, creation of mandis, abattoirs and common facility centers (CFCs), to support marketing and value addition of the sector.

"Investing in growth and improvement of mutton sector in J&K is not only about boosting production and reducing import costs, but it is also about providing quality and safe meat to consumers, improving the livelihoods of traditional farmers besides creating new job opportunities in the region," Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production, Atal Dulloo said.

"Apart from increase in production and productivity, forward linkages, which are acutely lacking in the sector, will be established through formation of 50 Farmer Producer Organisations and Self Help Groups with linkage to 10 new abattoirs and in-built value chains integrated with 10 sheep mandis and 50 CFCs," he added.

First Published: Sun, February 12 2023. 23:27 IST

