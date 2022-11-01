JUST IN
India gifts 200 vehicles to Nepal as logistic support for Nov 20 polls
Business Standard

PM Modi chairs high-level meet, asks for extensive inquiry on Morbi tragedy

Prime Minister Modi said a "detailed and extensive" inquiry to identify all aspects relating to Morbi bridge collapse is need of the hour, as he chaired a high-level meeting

Topics
Narendra Modi | Gujarat

Press Trust of India  |  Morbi (Gujarat) 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a "detailed and extensive" inquiry to identify all aspects relating to the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy is the need of the hour, as he chaired a high-level meeting here to review the situation.

He asserted that key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest, officials said.

Authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour, he said after he was briefed on the rescue operation and the assistance provided to the affected families.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who holds the rank of minister of state, were among those who attended the meeting.

Earlier, Modi visited the site of the bridge collapse and also went to the local hospital where the injured are recovering. He also interacted with those involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their efforts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 18:48 IST

