PM Modi holds high-level review meeting on Gujarat's Morbi bridge disaster

-
ALSO READ
What is a suspension bridge? What possibly led to Morbi bridge collapse?
After Morbi mishap, suspension bridge in Odisha closed for repair works
Morbi bridge collapse: Congress demands probe by retired SC or HC judge
Gujarat bridge collapse: Amit Shah expresses grief over loss of lives
Morbi tragedy: FIR against bridge maintenance and ops agencies, says police
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high level meeting to review the situation in Gujarat's Morbi where more than 140 persons died on Sunday in a bridge collapse.
Official sources said that, at the meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate accident took place.
All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed. The Prime Minister once again emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance, they added.
The high level meeting was also attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, state Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, the Chief Secretary and the DGP along with other top officials including those from Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority.
--IANS
ans/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 21:10 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU