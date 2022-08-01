JUST IN

Gurugram liquor shops see hike in sales amid excise policy row in Delhi
5G spectrum auction: Which telco got what, what bands were sold the most
Explosives in Supertech's illegal towers will be placed from Tue: Officials
Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik ends hunger strike: Jail official
Normal monsoon in Aug-Sep, but Bihar, northeast to see deficit: IMD
Nigerian man tests positive for monkeypox; 2nd case in Delhi, 6th in India
Delhi LG approves extension of licenses of liquor vends, pubs by a month
NTR's daughter Uma Maheswari found hanging at Hyderabad home
Top headlines: Govt nets Rs 1.5 trn at 5G auction; monkeypox death in India
Rajasthan govt lines up big plans for handicrafts, handloom industries
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

5G spectrum auction: Which telco got what, what bands were sold the most

Business Standard

Gurugram liquor shops see hike in sales amid excise policy row in Delhi

Liquor vends in Gurugram reported 2-3 per cent rise in sales as Delhi faced a "dry day" like situation with all private liquor shops and bars remaining closed on Monday.

Topics
Gurugram | Liquor firms | Liquor sale

IANS  |  Gurugram 
People buy liquor at a shop in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)
People buy liquor at a shop in Gurugram (Photo: PTI)

Liquor vends in Gurugram reported 2-3 per cent rise in sales as Delhi faced a "dry day" like situation with all private liquor shops and bars remaining closed on Monday.

Despite the one-month extension announced by the Delhi government, the liquor vends kept shutters down and no alcohol could be served in hotels, clubs and bars as their excise licences expired on July 31.

The shop owners in Gurugram said they registered a minor increase in sales on Monday due to the prevailing situation in adjoining Delhi.

However, they claimed that in the coming days, especially during the weekend, liquor vends in Gurugram may witness a rush of people.

"Following the excise policy row in Delhi, we witnessed 2 to 3 per cent increase in sales because liquor shops were shut in the national capital," Rakesh, the owner of a wine shop in Gurugram, told IANS.

Another liquor vend owner, Jatinder Singh, said, "We registered a jump of 1-2 per cent in sales. It could be due to what has happened in Delhi."

--IANS

str/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Gurugram

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 23:35 IST

`
.