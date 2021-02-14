PM Modi condoles loss of lives in road accident in Andhra's Kurnool

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his condolences for the loss of lives in a road mishap in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district and wished a speedy recovery for the people injured in the accident.
"The road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district is saddening. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. I hope that the injured recover at the earliest," the Prime Minister tweeted today.
In a major road accident, 13 persons were killed and four were injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in the district on Sunday.
The incident took place at 3.30 am near Madarpur village in Veldurti Mandal of Kurnool district.
Earlier today, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had expressed deep sorrow for the loss of human life in the road mishap.
The Chief Minister instructed the concerned officials to expedite relief work and medical help, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members, and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.
The injured are undergoing treatment at Kurnool Government General Hospital, the police had said.
