PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Dharwad road accident

-
ALSO READ
Global challenge of Covid has given scope to innovate, says PM Modi
PM Modi to address national youth parliament festival on January 12
IIMs can act as bridge between local products, global tie-ups: PM Modi
Central government seeks dismissal of review petition on PM Cares Fund
PM to deliver inaugural address at national metrology conclave on Jan 4
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the death of 11 people who lost their lives in a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district.
"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured: PM Modi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
At 3 am today morning, 11 people were killed and seven suffered injuries in a road accident in Dharwad when a minibus collided with a tipper near Itigatti village.
According to Dharwad Police, a total of 17 people were leaving for Goa for a tour.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU