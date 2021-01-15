PM Modi expresses grief over loss of lives in Dharwad road accident

Prime Minister on Friday expressed grief over the death of 11 people who lost their lives in a in Karnataka's Dharwad district.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a in Karnataka's Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured: PM Modi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

At 3 am today morning, 11 people were killed and seven suffered injuries in a in Dharwad when a minibus collided with a tipper near Itigatti village.

According to Dharwad Police, a total of 17 people were leaving for Goa for a tour.

