Rafale deal: Cong leaders meet CAG, demand early report on 'irregularities'

A delegation of senior leaders Wednesday met the of India (CAG) on the Rafale fighter jet deal and asked the auditor to prepare a report on alleged irregularities in it.

The delegation handed a memorandum to the and said it expects the truth to prevail after the report on the is made public.

"We have given a detailed memorandum along with enclosures on the irregularities and acts of omission and commission by the Government in the fighter jet deal. We expect the will prepare a report soon and present it before Parliament," senior leader Anand Sharma told reporters after meeting the

Congress chief spokesperson added that all evidence and facts relating to the have been submitted to the CAG.

"We explained to the CAG how Hindustan Aeronautics Limited was removed from the deal to benefit a private player. We hope the CAG will give its report soon. The CAG has assured us that they are already examining all aspects of the deal.

"We expect that when the report on the deal comes out in public domain, the real scam will come out and the truth shall prevail," he told reporters.

ALSO READ: UPA to blame for HAL's exclusion from Rafale deal: Nirmala Sitharaman

The Congress has stepped up heat on the government over the and is seeking to make it a major poll issue ahead of assembly elections to some key states later this year and the general elections in 2019.