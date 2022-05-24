PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

Prime Minister on Tuesday met Australia's newly-elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Summit here and discussed issues of mutual interests.

The two leaders are in Japan for the second in-person leaders' summit.

Earlier, the two leaders attended the summit along with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

At the Quad summit, Modi complimented Albanese saying his presence at the summit after 24 hours of taking the oath showed his commitment to Quad.

Albanese was sworn in as Australia's 31st Prime Minister on Monday. His center-left Labor Party ousted predecessor Scott Morrison's conservative coalition at Saturday's election. The coalition had been in power under three prime ministers for nine years.

Today I had the pleasure of meeting with PM Kishida @JPN_PMO, @POTUS and @narendramodi at the Quad Summit in Tokyo. We affirmed our shared commitment to the Quad, and to a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific. I look forward to hosting Quad Leaders in in 2023," Albanese tweeted.

He said that will host the next Quad summit in 2023.

