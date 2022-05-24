Ransomware attacks rise 13% in past year, India Inc at great risk: Report

-
ALSO READ
What is ransomware?
AT&T, Verizon reject US request to delay rollout of 5G wireless tech
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to power up more towers for new 5G service
AT&T, Verizon to delay launch of some new 5G after airlines raise alarm
TMS Ep138: Oscars for OTT, Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, IPO, ransomware
-
There has been an alarming rise in ransomware breaches globally, including India, which increased by 13 per cent in the past one year, representing a jump greater than the past 5 years combined, a new report said on Tuesday.
Heightened geopolitical tensions are driving increased sophistication, visibility, and awareness around nation-state affiliated cyber-attacks, according to the "Verizon Business 2022 Data Breach Investigations Report (2022 DBIR)".
"The continued explosion of connected devices and widespread digitisation in multiple sectors has increased the likelihood of cyberattacks, especially ransomware," said Anshuman Sharma, Head Investigative Response, APJ at Verizon.
While the pandemic led to a rise in ransomware attacks, the inaction, or the delay in the implementation of technical and infrastructure changes in the new normal has made organisations more vulnerable.
"The emergence of Ransomware as a Service (RaaS) and the adoption of cryptocurrency could be a contributing factor as well," Sharma added.
The report analysed 23,896 security incidents, of which 5,212 were confirmed breaches.
"Roughly 4 in 5 breaches can be attributed to organised crime, with external actors approximately 4 times more likely to cause breaches in an organization than internal actors," the findings showed.
Human element was involved in 82 per cent of all breaches analysed over the past year.
About 25 per cent of total breaches in the report were the result of social engineering attacks.
As India Inc across industries adopt a hybrid work model, new security challenges and complexities continue to emerge.
"India can be transformed into a digitally-empowered society and address the emerging challenges within the technology space if organisations invest more in security along with the government's robust cybersecurity strategy and approach," Sharma said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU