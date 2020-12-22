PM Modi impressed with increase in country's leopard population

-
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi to address RAISE 2020 virtual summit today
Govt schemes no more based on votes, 'development for all' only basis: PM
Earlier blamed for scams, the poor now being offered loans by govt: Modi
PM Modi to launch physical distribution of property cards on Sunday
Country wants solutions against Covid, not plain speeches on TV: Cong to PM
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed happiness over the increasing population of leopards in India which has registered more than 60 per cent rise in the latest report compared to the previous one released in 2014.
"Great news! After lions and tigers, the leopard population increases," the Prime Minister tweeted.
Extending congratulations to all those who are working towards animal conservation, the Prime Minister appealed to such institutions and people to keep up these efforts and ensure "our animals live in safe habitats".
Prime Minister's message came after Union Minister Prakash Javadekar released the "Status of Leopard in India 2018" report.
Javadekar informed in a tweet that "India now has 12,852 leopards", saying it is "more than 60 per cent increase in the population compared to the previous estimate which was conducted in 2014".
--IANS
rak/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU