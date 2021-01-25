PM Modi lauds EC for strengthening democracy, ensuring smooth polling

-
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made striking contributions towards strengthening our democracy by ensuring smooth conduct of elections, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of 11th National Voters Day.
"National Voters Day is an occasion to appreciate the remarkable contribution of the EC to strengthen our democratic fabric and ensure smooth conduct of elections. This is also a day to spread awareness on the need of ensuring voter registration, particularly among the youth," tweeted PM Modi on Monday.
The theme for this year's National Voters Day celebrations is 'Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed'. It envisages active and participative voters during elections. It also focuses on EC's commitment towards conducting elections safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National Voters' Day has been celebrated on January 25 every year since 2011, all across the country to mark the foundation day of the EC on 25th January 1950.
The main purpose of the National Voters Day celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximise enrolment, especially for the new voters. Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilised to spread awareness among voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process, a statement by the EC said.
