CM Kejriwal announces Winter Action Plan to check air pollution in Delhi
Business Standard

PM Modi launches phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro rail project at Kalupur station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project between Thaltej and Vastral

Topics
Narendra Modi | Ahmedabad | Metro Rail

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Metro
Photo: Shutterstock

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project between Thaltej and Vastral.

He inaugurated the metro rail stretch on the city's East-West corridor from Kalupur station, where he reached in the Vande Bharat Express train that he flagged off from Gandhinagar railway station in the morning.

The prime minister waved a green flag to the metro train at Kalupur railway station.

With this, the 21-km corridor of the project between Thaltej and Vastral with 17 stations became operational. This corridor has a 6.6 km underground section with four stations, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) said in a release.

First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 12:49 IST

