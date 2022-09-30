PM Modi launches phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro rail project at Kalupur station

-
ALSO READ
Cabinet approves Kochi Metro Rail project's 2nd phase, to cost Rs 1,957 cr
Petronet LNG Ltd to invest Rs 40,000 cr in 5 yrs to expand import infra
DFCC pins hopes on new Maharashtra govt approval for stuck freight corridor
Rs 920-cr transit corridor at Delhi's Pragati Maidan opens after 3-yr delay
Lost and found on Delhi Metro: How to get your misplaced items back
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated phase-1 of the Ahmedabad Metro rail project between Thaltej and Vastral.
He inaugurated the metro rail stretch on the city's East-West corridor from Kalupur station, where he reached in the Vande Bharat Express train that he flagged off from Gandhinagar railway station in the morning.
The prime minister waved a green flag to the metro train at Kalupur railway station.
With this, the 21-km corridor of the project between Thaltej and Vastral with 17 stations became operational. This corridor has a 6.6 km underground section with four stations, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) said in a release.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, September 30 2022. 12:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU