PM Modi launches phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro rail project at Kalupur station

Prime Minister on Friday inaugurated phase-1 of the project between Thaltej and Vastral.

He inaugurated the stretch on the city's East-West corridor from Kalupur station, where he reached in the Vande Bharat Express train that he flagged off from Gandhinagar railway station in the morning.

The prime minister waved a green flag to the metro train at Kalupur railway station.

With this, the 21-km corridor of the project between Thaltej and Vastral with 17 stations became operational. This corridor has a 6.6 km underground section with four stations, the Gujarat Corporation (GMRC) said in a release.

