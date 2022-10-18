JUST IN
PM Modi likely to offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday
6 killed, 15 injured after bus rams into trailer near Gujarat's Vadodara
Govt on denial mode on Global Hunger Index ranking: P Chidambaram
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Andhra Pradesh
Centre disbands MDMA formed to probe Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
Multiple NIA raids to dismantle nexus between terrorists and drug smugglers
Pakistan drone shot by BSF at Punjab border; third incident in 4 days
12th edition of Defence Expo to begin in Gujarat's Gandhinagar today
Top Headlines: Diesel car cost likely to rise, recession in 2023, and more
Many times UP cops arrest innocent, claims top Uttarakhand officer
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Maharashtra govt warns of Covid-19 spike citing new virus variants
Omicron sub-variant BF.7 behind China surge sparks concerns in India
Business Standard

PM Modi likely to offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday

PM Narendra Modi is likely offer 'puja' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, a day ahead of Diwali, official sources have said

Topics
Narendra Modi | Ayodhya | Ram temple

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi arrives in Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of the Ram temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely offer 'puja' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, a day ahead of Diwali, official sources have said.

During his visit to the temple town on Sunday evening, he will also attend 'Deepotsav' and 'aarti' ceremonies and inspect the ongoing construction of the Ram temple.

Sources said Modi will also witness green and digital fireworks on the banks of Saryu river.

Modi is also expected to visit the famous temples at Kedarnath and Badrinath in Uttarakhand on Friday.

Besides performing 'puja' at the temples, he will also inspect development works at the two famous pilgrimage centres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 11:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.