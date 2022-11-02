PM Modi likely to visit Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab on Saturday

-
ALSO READ
60% of stubble burning cases in Punjab from Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Amritsar-Jamnagar expressway to be completed by Sep 2023: Gadkari
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused killed in encounter near Amritsar
UN delegation in Amritsar to learn how India moves wheat to Afghanistan
Two gangsters involved in Moosewala murder killed in encounter in Amritsar
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Radha Soami Satsang at Beas in Amritsar on November 5, BJP sources have said.
He is expected to meet sect head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, they said on Wednesday.
On the same day, Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Himachal Pradesh in the run up to the November 12 assembly polls there.
Radha Soami Satsang, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 20:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU