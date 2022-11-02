JUST IN
Have intensified efforts to curb air pollution at construction sites: NCRTC
PM Modi likely to visit Radha Soami Satsang in Punjab on Saturday

He is expected to meet sect head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, they said on Wednesday

Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

PM Narendra Modi | Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Radha Soami Satsang at Beas in Amritsar on November 5, BJP sources have said.

He is expected to meet sect head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, they said on Wednesday.

On the same day, Modi is scheduled to address public meetings in Himachal Pradesh in the run up to the November 12 assembly polls there.

Radha Soami Satsang, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 20:54 IST

