India flight tests phase-II ballistic missile defence interceptor AD-1

In a significant move, India on Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden flight-test of phase-II defence interceptor AD-1 missile off Odisha coast.

The Defence Ministry said the flight-test was carried out with participation of all defence (BMD) weapon system elements located at different geographical locations.

"Defence Research & Development Organisation conducted a successful maiden flight-test of Phase-II Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile with large kill altitude bracket from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on November 2," the ministry said.

The ministry said AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both "low exo-atmospheric" and "endo-atmospheric" interception of long-range as well as aircraft.

It is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with indigenously-developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)