PM Modi meets Arun Jaitley after FM opts out of new govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Arun Jaitley on Wednesday, hours after the finance minister announced he doesn't want a responsibility in the new government because of his health.

Modi drove to Jaitley's official residence in the national capital and was with him for some time, officials said. Jaitley, 66, and his office didn't comment on the meeting.

"I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government," Jaitley said in a letter he addressed to Modi a day before a new government is sworn in.

However, it was not immediately known if Modi acceded to Jaitley's request.





Sources said Modi acknowledged Jaitley's letter, which the minister had tweeted, and appreciated his contribution, particularly in the implementation of GST.

"...I would in future, for sometime, like to keep away from any responsibility. This will enable me to concentrate on my treatment and health," Jaitley wrote in his letter.

A lawyer by profession, he has been the most important leader in Modi's Cabinet and has often acted as the chief troubleshooter for the government.

As finance minister, Jaitley steered through Parliament major economic legislations such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), which had languished for nearly two decades.