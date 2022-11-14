JUST IN
Delhi air quality still in 'very poor' category; AQI recorded at 309
PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary

'On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary.

He took to Twitter to extend his wishes and said, "On his birth anniversary, tributes to our former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji. We also recall his contribution to our nation."

Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to the first Prime Minister of independent India.

Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day.

In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on that day before 1956 but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 10:42 IST

