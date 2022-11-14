JUST IN
Latest LIVE: Musk lays off 4,400 Twitter contractual workers, says report
S Korean PM urges strict vigilance against Covid resurgence during winter
Lavender cultivation to be extended to JK's Ramban: Minister Jitendra Singh
Sec 144 imposed in Jharkhand's Chaibasa after Giriraj Sena chief's murder
Uttar Pradesh: Dengue cases rise in Kanpur, 13 admitted to hospital
4.1 magnitude earthquake hits Amritsar: National Center for Seismology
TMS Ep302: Meta Inc, NCAP ratings, markets, two-factor authentication
PM Modi to embark for Bali today for G20 summit slated for Nov 15,16
PM invites ideas, suggestions for upcoming Mann Ki Baat on Nov 27
COP27: India thwarts attempt to club it with historical polluters
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Sec 144 imposed in Jharkhand's Chaibasa after Giriraj Sena chief's murder
Business Standard

Lavender cultivation to be extended to JK's Ramban: Minister Jitendra Singh

Singh also directed the concerned departments to work with renewed zeal and dedication for the effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of 100% eligible beneficiaries under all schemes

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Jitendra Singh | Jammu

ANI  General News 

Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban will soon initiate lavender cultivation under the Aroma Mission which has been thoroughly experimented with in the adjacent district of Doda.

This was disclosed here today by Union Minister Jitendra Singh while chairing the DISHA meeting of district Ramban, said a press release by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions on Sunday.

He said, Ramban is a part of the erstwhile Doda district, which shares the same geographical and topographical conditions and it should not be difficult to replicate Doda's lavender success story over here, as per the statement.

This will provide an alternative and attractive option for a livelihood by the youngsters, he said, added the statement.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation on the achievements and progress recorded under different Centrally Sponsored Schemes was made, giving an overview of various major projects being executed by different departments and agencies in the district. Senior officials of the District gave the status of the scheme-wise physical and financial progress of projects being executed under various CSSs

While stressing the synergy between public representatives and the administration while taking up the projects for execution, Jitendra Singh said better coordination between these representatives and the district administration is key to schemes being implemented on the ground.

The Minister took a detailed review of all the schemes undertaken by different departments in the district wherein he enquired about the status of each scheme. On the occasion, public representatives flagged various issues before the minister who issued on-spot directions to the concerned for early redressal.

Singh also directed the concerned departments to work with renewed zeal and dedication for the effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of 100 per cent eligible beneficiaries under all schemes.

He said that it is the endeavour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to trickle down the benefits of all the centrally sponsored schemes to the deserved lot and to the last person in the queue while urging all the concerned to work in close coordination for better results at the grassroot level.

He also directed the concerned officers to remain in touch with the public representatives whenever they visit their area and make people aware of the benefits of these schemes.

On the occasion, Singh also complimented the District Administration for implementing various CSSs successfully in the district.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 09:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU