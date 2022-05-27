Modi pays tribute to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

-
ALSO READ
Nehru for the post-truth era
PM Modi can't claim to be 'fakir' after Rs 12 cr car in his cavalcade: Raut
Aspects of Nehru, Mountbatten letters can stay redacted, UK tribunal finds
Court rejects bail plea of Umar Khalid in Delhi riots conspiracy case
Veerappa Moily wants change of attitude within Cong workers to win polls
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.
In a tweet today, the Prime Minister wrote, "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary."
The official Twitter handle of the Congress party also paid tributes to India's first Prime Minister, on his death anniversary.
"A brave freedom fighter, the architect of modern India, a statesman, a visionary, a patriot, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru was a true son of Bharat Mata. A billion salutes and billion tributes to our first Prime Minister, on his death anniversary," tweeted the Congress party today.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal also took to Twitter and said, "A leader loved by young and old; A leader with an unmatched vision; A leader solely dedicated to building a free & prospering nation; Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru was everything and beyond what India needed in her first Prime Minister. On his death anniversary, my humblest tributes to him."
India is observing the death anniversary of the first Prime Minister of the country -- Jawaharlal Nehru. The first Prime Minister had a prominent role in India's freedom struggle. In order to free India from British rule, Nehru fought against the Britishers and was among the key leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC). On May 27, 1964, the first Prime Minister of India took his last breath. He was the PM from 1947 to 1964 till he died at the age of 74. He had a great fondness for kids, and children use to call him Chacha Nehru.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU