JUST IN
FM Sitharaman on US visit from today; to attend IMF-WB annual meetings
With 'Soul of India' as key theme; India gets ready for G20 presidency
Punjab transport dept sees 45% jump in revenue during 2022-23 fiscal
India votes against Russia's demand for secret ballot on Ukraine in UNGA
CM Nitish Kumar loses temper after complaint over Bihar's health system
CM Kejriwal lays foundation of flyover from Anand Vihar to Apsara Border
Heavy rains in several parts of Tamil Nadu affect paddy harvest, storage
Top Headlines: TCS on moonlighting, licensing of digital apps, and more
Latest news LIVE: India logs 1,957 new Covid cases, lowest in 140 days
Around 2,600 people booked under Shivraj's 'Nashamukti' operation in MP
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Is the Vande Bharat Express ahead of its time?
Jailed separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah dies of cancer at AIIMS Delhi
Business Standard

FM Sitharaman on US visit from today; to attend IMF-WB annual meetings

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will arrive here on Tuesday to attend an important meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank

Topics
Finance Ministry | Nirmala Sitharaman | International Monetary Fund

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Photo: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will arrive here on Tuesday to attend an important meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The finance minister during her visit will also hold a bilateral meeting with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Sitharaman upon her arrival will participate in a fireside chat on "India's Economic Prospects and Role in the World Economy" at the prestigious Brookings Institute think-tank and soon after hold a bilateral meeting with Yellen at the Department of Treasury.

At an official dinner hosted by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, nearly 30 senior representatives of the US Administration, World Bank, IMF, and CEOs of the private sector are expected to participate.

In addition to her one-on-one meeting with the IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President David Malpass, the finance minister is scheduled to have bilateral meetings with countries like Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, Australia, Bhutan, Egypt, New Zealand, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

Given that India will take over the G-20 presidency this December, Sitharaman's participation in the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, as well as the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) meetings gain significance.

She is also scheduled to hold meetings with leaders and heads of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the European Commission, as well as the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The finance minister will on October 13 also address faculty and students of Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies on Technology, Finance and Governance: Multiplier Effect.

She is also scheduled to visit the National Science Foundation and interact with its Director S Panchanathan and his colleagues to understand their focus areas and possible partnerships to strengthen the US-India collaboration to stimulate private investment.

Sitharaman will also attend two separate round tables with the US-India Business Council - Confederation of Indian Industries (USIBC-CII), as well as, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum - Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (USISPF-FICCI) on Saturday to interact with industry leaders for strengthening investment and innovation in India-US corridor and also explain investment opportunities in India's digital revolution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Finance Ministry

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 09:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.