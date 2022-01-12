PM Modi's safety was deliberately endangered in Punjab, says Nadda

-
BJP president J P Nadda claimed on Tuesday that people have seen the role of the Congress government in Punjab in the "planned conspiracy" to play with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security.
He made the remarks in apparent reaction to a news channel's 'sting' that purportedly quoted Punjab Police officials saying that they did not act against protestors who blocked the route of Modi's carcade last week as they did not have orders from their superiors.
Modi's safety was endangered deliberately, Nadda said, accusing Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other Congress leaders of making fun of such a sensitive matter.
They "lied" to the country continuously and politicised the issue, he said and asked Congress leaders to apologise to the country.
