JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Uttarakhand posts highest single-day spike in Covid cases in over 7 months

PM Modi extends wishes to Dutch leader for successful fourth term
Business Standard

Mihir Das' creative performances won many hearts, says PM Modi

Veteran Odia actor Das died at a hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday, his family said.

Topics
Narendra Modi | India Prime Minister | Odisha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

Condoling the death of Odia actor Mihir Das, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that his creative performances won many hearts in his long film career.

Veteran Odia actor Das died at a hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday, his family said. He was 63.

Das is survived by his son and daughter-in-law. His wife, singer and actor Sangeeta Das, died in 2010 due to heart attack.

The PMO quoting Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of noted Odia actor Shri Mihir Das Ji. During his long film career, he won many hearts thanks to his creative performances. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, January 12 2022. 01:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.