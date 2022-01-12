Mihir Das' creative performances won many hearts, says PM Modi

-
-
Condoling the death of Odia actor Mihir Das, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that his creative performances won many hearts in his long film career.
Veteran Odia actor Das died at a hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday, his family said. He was 63.
Das is survived by his son and daughter-in-law. His wife, singer and actor Sangeeta Das, died in 2010 due to heart attack.
The PMO quoting Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of noted Odia actor Shri Mihir Das Ji. During his long film career, he won many hearts thanks to his creative performances. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.
