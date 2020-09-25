PM Modi speaks to Japanese counterpart; agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Prime Minister spoke to his Japanese counterpart and said they agreed that stronger India- ties would help meet the challenges of the current regional and global situation.

"Had a very good conversation with PM Suga Yoshihide. We exchanged views on the tremendous progress in our relationship in the last few years, and the future direction of our Special Strategic and Global Partnership. @sugawitter," Modi tweeted on Friday.

He added, "We agreed that stronger India- ties would help meet the challenges of the current regional and global situation. I look forward to working with PM Suga to further strengthen our all-round partnership.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)