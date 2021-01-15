PM Modi speaks to Union minister Shripad Naik who met with accident

Prime Minister on



Friday spoke to Union minister Shripad Naik, who is recuperating at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near here after getting injured in a road accident.

Naiks office stated that Modi called up the BJP leader minutes before Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu met the Union minister at the hospital.

During a short telephonic conversation, the PM asked Naik to take care of his health, Naiks Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Suraj Naik told PTI.

Naidu met Naik (68), a Lok Sabha MP from Goa, at around 10.20 am.

Naik was admitted to the government-run GMCH on Monday night after he was seriously injured in the road accident in adjoining Karnataka.

His wife and a close aide died in the car accident.

The GMCH on Thursday evening had said the health condition of Naik has been improving.

A team of the New Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been monitoring the treatment being given to Naik.

