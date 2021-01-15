CDS Rawat pays homage, expresses gratitude to soldiers on Army Day

-
ALSO READ
Armed forces, GOI committed to Make In India initiative: Bipin Rawat
India has 'military options' to deal with Chinese if talks fail: CDS Rawat
Army capable of dealing with Chinese actions in suitable ways: Gen Rawat
Rajnath, CDS to attend DAC meet for speeding up procurement of weapons
Army commanders to review Ladakh situation, internal reforms at 4-day meet
-
On the occasion of Army Day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday expressed gratitude to Indian soldiers, saying that their valour and sacrifices are an inspiration to many.
"On the historic Army Day, we pay homage and express our gratitude to those brave soldiers, whose valour and Supreme sacrifice in line of duty inspires us to rededicate ourselves with renewed vigour," Rawat said in a message.
He added, "Your dauntless courage, indomitable spirit and unparalleled devotion to duty in the true traditions and ethos of the Indian army will continue to inspire future generations. Jai Hind!"
Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa.
The position was taken over on 15 January 1949 from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU