CDS Rawat pays homage, expresses gratitude to soldiers on Army Day

On the occasion of Army Day, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General on Friday expressed gratitude to Indian soldiers, saying that their valour and sacrifices are an inspiration to many.

"On the historic Army Day, we pay homage and express our gratitude to those brave soldiers, whose valour and Supreme sacrifice in line of duty inspires us to rededicate ourselves with renewed vigour," Rawat said in a message.

He added, "Your dauntless courage, indomitable spirit and unparalleled devotion to duty in the true traditions and ethos of the will continue to inspire future generations. Jai Hind!"

is observed every year on January 15 to celebrate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the - Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa.

The position was taken over on 15 January 1949 from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

